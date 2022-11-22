Sergent, Nancy

Nancy Sergent, born May 1, 1936 in Torrence, California lived a long, happy, fulfilled life and passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Adventist health Sonora on Nov. 11, 2022. She met her husband, Roy Sergent, in junior high school at 13 years of age in Los Angeles, CA and was married to him for 58 years before his passing in 2012. They moved to Sonora in 1969 from Long Beach, CA where Nancy worked as a Secretary for Sonora High School until her retirement. She’s remained extremely active, golfing twice a week with her favorite ladies, and traveling the world with her closest girlfriends.

Nancy began golfing in Sonora when she joined the Phoenix Lake Ladies Golf Club in 1972 and continued to golf at Teleli Golf Course with her club until her passing. She often dominated golf games and consistently won championships, described as the “anchor” by her golf friends. Because of her humility and unimposing nature, she rarely celebrated her golfing successes. No matter how her game went, she never complained and always had fun.

Nancy is survived by her two children, Laurie Sergent-Luna and Larry Sergent, eight grandchildren, Ryan Peters, Danielle Kuperman, Corey Peters, James Klyn, Krysta Sergent-Gattoni, Jordan Sergent, Jason Sergent and Kayla Sergent, ten great-grandchildren and was expecting her 11th great grandchild in January. She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Phyllis Wells, whom she loved dearly.

Nancy loved doting on her family, hosting every holiday, and attending all of her grandchildren’s events. Her grandchildren remember their visits fondly; her home was the warmest and safest place on earth. She decorated every holiday, cooking and baking family favorites. Grandma’s famous chocolate chip cookies, pumpkin pies, and spaghetti, (just to name a few) will be sorely missed.

Those who knew Nancy would describe her as nothing less than an angel on Earth. She was the kindest, most gracious mother, grandmother, and friend. She was never unpleasant, always happy, and willing to see the best in every situation. No one could make you feel as special as Grandma Nancy did.

Her family will be holding a celebration of life. Private inurnment will be Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, California.

Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.