Leighton Garfield Evans born September 7, 1944 in Southgate, CA passed away November 10, 2022. Services are planned. Leighton was a member of Harvest Fellowship Church. He loved the Lord with all his heart.

Sonora, CA Services: Carters Cemetery Saturday November 19th at 11 AM