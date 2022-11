Novella C. Campbell, born November 15, 1947 in Madera, California passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Doctors Medical Center, Modesto, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 11/05/2022

11/05/2022 Age: 74

74 Residence: Sonora, CA