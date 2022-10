Dorothy Klein Ennis, born February 6, 1932 passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at her residence in Jamestown, California. No services are planned at this time. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with local arrangements.

