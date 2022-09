Timothy “Tim” James Jenkins, Born May 2, 1948 in Merced, California passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Avalon Care Center Sonora. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Dudley Cemetery in Greeley Hill, California

Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 09/25/2022

09/25/2022 Age: 74

74 Residence: Coulterville, CA