Patricia “Pat” Louise O’Dell, Born October 24, 1943 in Hollywood, California passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Avalon Care Center, Sonora, California. Cremation is planned. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

78 Residence: Sonora, CA (formerly of Columbia, CA)