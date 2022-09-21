Rowe, David

David C. Rowe, born February 18, 1957 in Alameda, CA passed away on Friday September 16, 2022 in Sonora.

Retired in 2009 as Battalion chief 4416- Tuolumne-Calaveras CAL Fire (33 years as a firefighter) Lived in Angels Camp about 40 years before moving to the farm on Apple Colony in Tuolumne in 2021. Raised in San Leandro, CA went to Marina High School, class of 1975. Fell in love with his high school sweetheart. Also fell in love with the fire service in 1977 as a seasonal firefighter. At one time, Dave was (one of) the voice(s) of CDF (later CAL Fire) Dispatch in San Andreas. He first came up to Arnold as a boy when his parents built a cabin in Arnold. He always knew he would leave the Bay Area and live “in the mountains.” As a teenager, he worked at Diamond-O Boy Scout Camp and led hikes all over Yosemite and the Sierras. He loved God’s Creation. He loved the Lord, Jesus Christ and was a member of Foothill Community Church attended Mountain Christian Fellowship in Murphys and most recently Sierra Bible Church. He was a man of quiet faith, who put his family first. He has a crazy sense of humor.

Services will be at a later date in October. Donations are welcome to Ken Onstad Benevolent Fund (CAL Fire) and Samaritan’s Purse.