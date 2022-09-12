Nulph, Jeremiah

Jeremiah ‘Miah’ Franklin Nulph, born December 20, 1979 in Healdsburg , California passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at Doctor’s Medical Center in Modesto, California. A funeral service will be held, Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Date of Death: 09/26/2022

09/26/2022 Age: 42

42 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Services: Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11 AM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose, Sonora. Cremation will follow and he will be inurned with his brother in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California.