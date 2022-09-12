Peller, Carmella

Carmella Anne Peller, born July 16, 1943 Queens, New York City, New York passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at her residence in Sonora. Loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She cared for and nurtured us all through our challenges and joys.

As the eldest daughter, while still a young girl, she aided her blind mother in the familiar tasks of daily living. And when her father passed in midlife she was her mother’s refuge.

They said we were too young and I was too tall but the sixty years we had together were unbelievable. She agreed to marry me if I promised a house and a family. It wasn’t the typical path we followed but we always had both. And it’s overcoming the struggles together which makes it so rewarding. She was my refuge.

Her two children Christine and Matthew grew into fine adults and she couldn’t have been prouder of them. They were with her until the end as she battled with kidney failure and dialysis. Her daughter-in-law Tricia gifted her life with four granddaughters Evelyn, Emma, Ella and Eden. How much joy they brought her as she helped them grow.

She managed the front office of a family physician for a number of years and he depended on her people-skills as he had few.

She was an excellent athlete and excelled at tennis and golf. And while I always tried to beat her it was rare when I could.

Her skills in the kitchen were legendary among her family and friends, of which she had many. She saw the best in everyone and taught me not to point out their flaws.

How will we ever get along without her?