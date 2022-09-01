Clear
Berry, Linda

Sponsored by:
By Sabrina Biehl

Linda Sue Berry, Born March 28, 1941 in Picher, Oklahoma passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at her residence in Sonora, California. Private Family Graveside services will be held with a Memorial Service at a later date. The interment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 08/30/2022
  • Age: 81
  • Residence: Sonora, CA
  • Services: Private Family Graveside services will be held with a Memorial Service at a later date Interment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California

