Longtime Tuolumne County resident, Gerry Anthony Rodriguez, 76, of Sonora died Monday, August 1, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora Hospital. At his request, no services are planned. Remembrances may be sent to Sonora Cat Rescue, 14653 Mono Way, Sonora, CA 95370.

Date of Death: 08/01/2022

08/01/2022 Age: 76

76 Residence: Tuolumne ,CA