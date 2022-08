Warren Andrew Belisle, Born May 9, 1946 in New York passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 at his residence in Groveland, California

Cremation is planned and a Memorial Mass will held at a later date at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Catholic Cemetery Street, Big Oak Flat, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation and Funeral Arrangements.

Date of Death: 08/09/2022

08/09/2022 Age: 76

76 Residence: Groveland, CA