Lima, Ilah

By Sabrina Biehl

Ilah Mae Lima, born September 15, 1934 in Oakland, California passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center, Sacramento, California. A Vigil will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 10 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted Funeral arrangements

  • Date of Death: 07/20/2022
  • Age: 87
  • Residence: Twain Harte, CA
  • Services: A Vigil will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 10 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial both at All Saints Catholic Church, 18674 Cherokee Dr, Twain Harte, California. Interment will follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Sonora, California

