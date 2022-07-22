Lima, Ilah

Ilah Mae Lima, born September 15, 1934 in Oakland, California passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center, Sacramento, California. A Vigil will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 10 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted Funeral arrangements

Date of Death: 07/20/2022

07/20/2022 Age: 87

87 Residence: Twain Harte, CA

Twain Harte, CA Services: A Vigil will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 10 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial both at All Saints Catholic Church, 18674 Cherokee Dr, Twain Harte, California. Interment will follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Sonora, California