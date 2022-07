Freitas, Joseph “Joe”

Joseph “Joe” Freitas, Born June 20, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Avalon Care Center, Sonora, California. A Mass of Christian Burial was be held Friday, July 15, 2022 at 10 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Tuolumne, California. Burial will follow in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements.

