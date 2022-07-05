Clear
Brown, Beverly “Diane”

By Sabrina Biehl

Beverly “Diane” (Fertig) Brown, age 90 of Copperopolis, California, born May 20, 1932 in California passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at her residence in Copperopolis, California. Cremation is planned and she will be inurned with her husband, William, in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, 32053 McCabe Road, Santa Nella, CA

    Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation and service arrangements
  • Date of Death: 06/17/2022
  • Age: 90
  • Residence: Copperopolis, CA
