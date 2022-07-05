Tasto, Carol

Carol Ann (De Paoli) Tasto, born September 27, 1936 in Oakland, California passed away June 24, 2022 in Oakland, California. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral Arrangements.

San Ramon, CA (raised in Sonora) Services: A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Friday, July 8, 2022 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 139 W. Jackson Street, Sonora, California. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Sonora.