Tasto, Carol

By Sabrina Biehl

Carol Ann (De Paoli) Tasto, born September 27, 1936 in Oakland, California passed away June 24,  2022 in Oakland, California. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral Arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 06/24/2022
  • Age: 85
  • Residence: San Ramon, CA (raised in Sonora)
  • Services: A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Friday, July 8, 2022 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 139 W. Jackson Street, Sonora, California. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Sonora.
