Richard Clifton Treadway, Born December 28, 1956 in Glendale, California passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson, California. Private burial will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, California

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

Date of Death: 06/03/2022

06/03/2022 Age: 65

65 Residence: Jamestown, CA