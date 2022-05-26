Dorner, Timothy “Tim”

Timothy “Tim” William Dorner, born July 2, 1946 in Dickinson, North Dakota passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Funeral Services will be held in Stevenson Funeral Home in Dickinson, North Dakota with burial in the Family Cemetery in Oakdale, North Dakota. A Memorial Service will be held here in Sonora at a later date.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with local arrangements.