Clear
83.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Willmes, Nancy

Sponsored by:
By Sabrina Biehl

Nancy Ann Willmes, born May 23, 1962 in Fremont, California passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at her residence in Tuolumne, California. Visitation will be held Friday, May 20, 2022 from 1 to 5 PM at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose in Sonora.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 05/15/2022
  • Age: 59
  • Residence: Tuolumne, CA
  • Services: Graveside Services will be Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne, California.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 