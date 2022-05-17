Willmes, Nancy

Nancy Ann Willmes, born May 23, 1962 in Fremont, California passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at her residence in Tuolumne, California. Visitation will be held Friday, May 20, 2022 from 1 to 5 PM at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose in Sonora.

