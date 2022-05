Harry Emil Hansen Jr. Born April 14, 1966 in Sonora, California passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 in St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

Date of Death: 04/29/2022

04/29/2022 Age: 56

56 Residence: Columbia, CA