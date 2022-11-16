Beebe, Roy

Roy Beebe born October 23, 1934 passed away November 5, 2022. There will be services. Roy Beebe, Retired Commander of the CHP Office in Jamestown passed away after a lengthy battle with COPD.

He had been assigned to various Areas including Redwood City, San Jose, Oakland, Central Los Angeles, Contra Costa, South Sacramento and to Sonora which he retired from in 1993, serving 30 years with the CHP.

Roy was born in San Francisco to Robert and Mildred Beebe. He was raised in San Francisco and after high school, he joined the US Navy where he served in the Central Pacific. He served on two destroyers, the USS Carpenter DD 825, and the USS Nicholas DD449 and was a Korean War Veteran, spending time In Korean Waters operating with the 7th Fleet in 1953 through 1957. Both destroyers were Based in Pearl Harbor and would spend half the time there and the rest of the time in the Western Pacific. He visited various ports of call in Japan, Okinawa, Philippine islands, Hong Kong, Midway Island Formosa, (Taiwan) and Hawaii After serving 4 years in the Navy he went to San Francisco City College graduating in 1961.

While still in college he joined the San Francisco Police Department in 1960. He stayed with the SFPD until 1964 when he joined the California Highway Patrol. He also continued his education receiving a BA degree from San Jose State University in 1973 and received a MA degree from Golden Gate University in 1981 while working for the CHP. He was assigned to Redwood City twice, Oakland twice, Contra Costa twice, San Jose, Central Los Angeles, South Sacramento and retired as the Commander of the office in Sonora. After retirement, he drove through all 50 states and traveled through Europe twice and Asia once besides his time in Asia with the US Navy. He dedicated his life to Public service with 4 years in the US navy 4 years with San Francisco Police Department and 30 years with the California Highway Patrol, a total of 38 years.

He was a member of The Tin Can Sailors Association, USS Carpenter Association and the USS Nicholas Association. He was a member of SI R’s Branch 136 in Sonora. He was also a charter member of the Mountain Cops which he organized. He was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America, Mother Lode Chapter. He had a love for old cars owning a 1940 Chevy Coupe (street rod), 1955 Chevy Bel Air 2 door hardtop and a 1964 Chevy Chevelle Super Sport. Roy loved to travel and went to many old car shows throughout the United States. He stopped at many wineries to sample other than California wines and tell tales. His highlight of travels was by visiting the White House in Washington DC, George Washington’s House in Mt Vernon, Civil War Battlefields.

He is survived by Brother Robert Beebe and his wife Carman along with his children, son Marty Beebe and his partner Christina Ausk, and by his daughter Vikki, along with his son Jay and his wife Kathy, his granddaughter, Angela Todd and her Husband Kenny, his great-granddaughter Mia Todd and his grandson Anthony Beebe. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.