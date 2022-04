Marion Elizabeth Hood Age 99 of Long Beach, California (former long time residence of Sonora) Born January 3, 1922 in McKinley, Minnesota passed away December 29, 2021 at her residence in Long Beach, California. Cremation has taken place and private graveside services were held at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Columbia, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home handled local arrangements

Date of Death: 12/29/2021

12/29/2021 Age: 99

99 Residence: Long Beach, CA