Anita June Hamilton, born October 6, 1935 in Sonora, California and died Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at her residence in Jamestown. William “Bill” Lewis Hamilton, 92, passed away April 16, 2022 as detailed here.

Date of Death: 03/22/2022

03/22/2022 Age: 86

86 Residence: Jamestown, CA

Jamestown, CA Services: Graveside on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 12 Noon at Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora.