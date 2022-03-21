Warnock, Donna

Donna Warnock, born July 19th 1939 was raised in Fresno where her father was often employed in the Sierra mountain mining and lumber camps, where she developed a love for the mountains. She loved to flyfish and learned to shoot and hunt. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High school in Fresno, California and later graduated from Fresno State with a degree in Home Economics.

Donna was employed with the US Forest Service at the Dinky Creek Ranger Station where she met

and married John. Donna was a homemaker, together she and John raised their three sons. John’s career took them to several different mountain communities, which included Mad River CA, where she attended Low Gap Community Church and helped lead women’s bible studies, taught Sunday School and played the piano. Upon moving to the Sonora area, Donna was active in Women1s Aglow for about sixteen years and attended Chapel in the Pines where she was an active member. Donna worked at several local places in the Sonora area including Old Oak Ranch. She was recognized as an exemplary employee. Donna worked until her mother, Mrs. King, came to live with John and Donna in the Sonora area where they cared for her until Mrs. King passed in 2009. Donna remained active in church and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.