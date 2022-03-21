Clear
Vonich, Sharon

By Sabrina Biehl

Sharon Marie Vonich Born January 1, 1958 in Sonora, California passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned and a Graveside service will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 1 pm in Jamestown City Cemetery
Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

  • Date of Death: 02/11/2022
  • Age: 64
  • Residence: Columbia, CA
  • Services: Graveside service will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 1 pm in Jamestown City Cemetery

