Vonich, Sharon
Sharon Marie Vonich Born January 1, 1958 in Sonora, California passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned and a Graveside service will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 1 pm in Jamestown City Cemetery
Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements
