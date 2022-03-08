Nulph, Sienna

Sienna Nulph, born July 1, 2000, died Feb. 14, 2022, at Doctor’s Medical Center in Modesto, succumbing from injuries due to a tragic car accident.

Sienna was an amazing 21-year-old woman. She was our redheaded spunky spitfire who was loved so much and was so beautiful. She will be dearly and forever missed.

Sienna was a graduate of Curtis Creek Elementary and Sonora High schools, graduating in 2018 with the love of her life, Jonathan Dovie (21). When Sienna wasn’t working she was with Jon and her sister, Haley Nulph. She loved gaming with her love, spending time with family, and putting puzzles together. Her most prized possessions were her four-legged fur babies. She had a dog named Teddy, a cat named Kyle, and two bearded dragons named Egnoll and Puff. Of all the things she loved so much, she loved her family more than anything.

Sienna leaves behind her fiance of four years, Jonathan Dovie; father, Jeremiah Nulph; brother, Dylan, and sister, Haley Nulph; grandparents, Dale and Joyce Nulph, Sonya Mix, Leslie Sanders, and Gary and Patty Brooks. She was preceded in death by her mother, Heather Nulph (2017).

Donations can be made to the Sienna Marie Nulph Memorial Fund.