Baier, Warren

Warren Edwin Baier, Born November 20, 1932 in Lynwood, California passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California.

Sonora, CA Services: Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11 AM at Heritage Christian Church of Sonora, 19530 Hillsdale Dr, Sonora, California. Graveside Services will follow at 2 PM at Carter's Cemetery in Tuolumne, California