Kerry Galer Thuloweit, Born March 28, 1941 in Omaha, Nebraska passed away Friday, February 25, 2022 at his residence in Soulsbyville, California. Cremation is planned and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 02/25/2022

02/25/2022 Age: 80

80 Residence: Soulsbyville, CA