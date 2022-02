Lois Evelyn Chiappelli, born July 13, 1926 in Sonora, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022 at The Stratford At Beyer Park Retirement Community , Modesto, California.

Cremation is planned and private inurnment will be in St. James Catholic Cemetery in Jamestown, California

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation and burial arrangements