Susan Irene McCoy, born March 29, 1951 in Sonora, California passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 at University of San Francisco Hospital in San Francisco, California

Cremation is planned and a Celebration of Life will be held in March, details are pending. Inurnment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, California.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 01/02/2022

01/02/2022 Age: 70

70 Residence: Sonora, CA