Jewel E. Guhl age 106 of Sonora, California Born March 6, 1915 in Watsonville, California passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 at Avalon Care Center, Sonora. Private burial in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements.

