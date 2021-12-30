Munsel, Bobby

Bobby Ray Munsel, born October 6, 1954 in Sonora, California, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at his residence in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation and burial arrangements.

Cremation is planned with a Private Graveside Memorial service on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne. Celebration of Life: A Celebration of Life will follow at the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall at Noon (Jan. 8) in Tuolumne, California.