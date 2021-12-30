Clear
53.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Munsel, Bobby

Sponsored by:
By Sabrina Biehl

Bobby Ray Munsel, born October 6, 1954 in Sonora, California, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at his residence in Tuolumne, California.     Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation and burial arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 12/28/2021
  • Age: 67
  • Residence: TUolumne, CA
  • Services: Cremation is planned with a Private Graveside Memorial service on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne.
  • Celebration of Life: A Celebration of Life will follow at the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall at Noon (Jan. 8) in Tuolumne, California.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 