Lawrence “Larry” Carl Kjell, born January 28, 1917 in Malden, Massachusetts, passed away Monday December 27, 2021 at Oak Valley Nursing & Rehab Center, Oakdale, California.

Cremation is planned and inurnment with Military Honors will be in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation and service arrangements.