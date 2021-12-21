Proctor-Tweedy, Jeanie

Jeanie Marie Proctor-Tweedy or Oakdale, born Jan. 1 1936 in Tacoma, WA passed away Nov. 19, 2021 in Oakdale. She has three children, three stepchildren, 21 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by Thomas Proctor, her first husband in 1994. Member of Sonora Seventh-Day Adventist Church and Oakdale SDA Church. Owner of The Butterfield House, Jamestown, CA in the 1980s and 90s. Loved gardening and world travel with Maranatha Volunteers International, cooking and serving others.

