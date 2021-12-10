Clear
Stoner, Charles

By Sabrina Biehl

Charles Anthony Stoner, Born November 18, 1983 in Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 in Seattle, Washington

  • Date of Death: 12/04/2021
  • Age: 38
  • Residence: Oakdale, CA
  • Services: Visitation will be held at on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 5 to 7 PM at Oakdale Memorial Chapel, 830 W. F Street in Oakdale, California Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10 AM at the One Church Modesto, 2361 Scenic Dr, Modesto, California. Private burial will follow at Dambacher Mountain Memorial, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

