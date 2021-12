Kathleen “Kathy” Diane Andreini, Born April 5, 1941 in San Francisco, California passed away December 5, 2021 at Doctors Medical Center Modesto. A Memorial Service will be held see below.

Columbia, CA Services: Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 2:30 PM at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons Street, Sonora, California