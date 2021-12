Dorothy B. Gleason, born July 5, 1923 in Merced, California passed away December 7, 2021 at Adventist Health Sonora Unit 6, Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and no services have been scheduled at this time.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 12/07/2021

12/07/2021 Age: 97

97 Residence: Tuolumne, CA