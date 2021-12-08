Harden, Constance

Constance “Connie” Claire “Holm” Harden, born May 22, 1927 in Tuolumne, CA passed away November 2, 2021.

Connie was born and raised in Tuolumne, CA. She graduated from Sonora High School and attended

College of the Pacific in Stockton, CA.

She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Homemaker. Connie loved her

family very much and was so proud of all of her family! She loved large family gatherings surrounded by

her loved ones!

She was very thoughtful. She remembered and acknowledged everyone’s birthday. Immediate and

extended family. She always sent cards to everyone for many occasions!

Her Family was her Life and her Greatest Joy!! She was 94 years young!