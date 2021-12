Beverly Ann Prentiss, born May 11, 1931 Grand Island, Nebraska passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 at her residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

90 Residence: Sonora, CA (formerly of Whittier and Auburn, Ca)