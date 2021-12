Peter Andrew Hadell, born January 19, 1950 in San Francisco, California passed away Monday, November 29, 2021 at Adventist Health Sonora. A Memorial Service will be held Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 11/29/2021

11/29/2021 Age: 71

71 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Services: Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11 AM at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 13880 Joshua Way, Sonora, California. Inurnment will be in Columbia City Cemetery.