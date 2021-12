Patricia Helen McBride Regevig, born February 8, 1939 in Fargo, North Dakota passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at her residence in Columbia, California.

Date of Death: 12/07/2021

12/07/2021 Age: 81

81 Residence: Columbia, CA

Columbia, CA Services: Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 1 PM at Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, California. Terzich &Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements