Podesta, Justin “JP”

Justin “JP” Richard Podesta, born January 12, 1968 in Sonora, California passed away Friday, November 19, 2021 at his residence in Soulsbyville, California. Beloved husband, loving brother, amazing son. Justin loved where he was born, loved the eastern sierras. His hobbies: fishing, camping, being outdoors. Played many years of softball most recent fun was the side by side riding. He was an amazing husband, my best friend. He was one of few words, with a huge heart! Taken too soon! He will forever be remembered in our thoughts. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Columbia City Cemetery, Columbia, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 11/19/2021

11/19/2021 Age: 53

53 Residence: Soulsbyville, CA

Soulsbyville, CA Celebration of Life: Planned for January 2022