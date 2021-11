Garret “Gary” N. Vanderplaats, 77, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Gary is a former resident of Groveland, CA.

Colorado Springs, CO (formerly of Groveland, CA) Services: Terzich & Wilson Cremation and Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.