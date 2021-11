Lucille Agnes (Le Vasseur) Brown, born March 24, 1923 in Michigan passed away Friday, November 19, 2021 at Sierra Care Center of Adventist Health Sonora.

Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

