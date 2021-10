Debra “Debbie” Jean Davis, born December 28, 1963, in Burlingame, CA passed away October 14, 2021. She was a loving daughter, mother, and grandmother. Always the first one to offer a helping hand to anyone in need, especially to people she didn’t know. The world will surely be a darker place without the light of her kindness shining in it.

