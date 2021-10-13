Matranga, Frank

Frank Joseph Matranga, born February 2, 1930 in Palermo Italy passed away Monday, October 4, 021 at Adventist Health Sonora. Frank’s parents settled in the U.S. when frank was 10 years old. They settled in Baltimore, MD he grew up working with his father and uncle in the grocery distribution business. He attended St. Vincent de Paul. In 1950 he was drafted in the army but quickly changed to Air Force. He was stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska for four years during the Korean War. After his service in 1954, he joined the Air National Guard in Nov. 5, 1955 until his retirement in 1990. Frank came west with his in-laws David Ann in 1997. He joined the Sonora VFW where he served as Commander. As Commander of the William Lloyd Post 3154, it was Frank who wanted to add another local hero Robert Teodore Rapp to the Post’s name. Frank was instrumental in working with the Boy Scouts during his tenure. The managing of the flag-folding ceremonies. With his comrades, they often visited local schools to teach children about freedom and democracy. Frank’s career was a long and illustrious one. He served as fire chief at Martin’s State Airport in Maryland, He was a liaison for the ANG and worked out of Andrews Air Force Base and the Pentagon. He wrote “The Veterans Corner” for the Union Democrat. His last venture was lamp repairman “Par Excellence” at Sierra Lighting Sonora. There he not only repaired lamps but created some as well. A man of many talents. A man who will be sorely missed for his sense of fair play, humor, generosity, and the love he bore for his family.

Date of Death: 10/04/2021

10/04/2021 Age: 91

91 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Services: Graveside Service Mt. Shadow Cemetery October 16th at 1pm

Graveside Service Mt. Shadow Cemetery October 16th at 1pm Celebration of Life: VFW Hall Sonora October 16th at 2pm