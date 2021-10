Mary Elizabeth Longeway, born June 30, 1940 in Alabama, passed away Oct. 3, 2021 at her residence in Pittsburgh, CA

Date of Death: 10/03/2021

10/03/2021 Age: 81

81 Residence: Pittsburgh, CA

Pittsburgh, CA Services: Oct 7th at 10:30AM at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home with a graveside service will follow at The Masonic Cemetery in Sonora.