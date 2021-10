Richard “Dick” Joseph Mannini, born May 17, 1933 in San Francisco, California passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Oakmont of Concord, Concord, California. Cremation will be held and inurnment will be in Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Lafayette, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

88 Residence: Concord, CA (Former residence of Sonora, California)