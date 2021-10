Monte Abernathy, born September 23, 1926 in Alex, Oklahoma passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in Adventist Health Sonora

Private Family services will be held. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 09/28/2021

09/28/2021 Age: 95

95 Residence: Tuolumne and Sonora, CA