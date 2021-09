Steven J. Estrada, born May 22,1951 in Oakland, California passed away Sunday, September 26,2021 at Adventist Health Sonora. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Sierra Bible Church in Sonora, California

Private Inurnment will be in Dambacher Mountain Memorial in Sonora, California

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.